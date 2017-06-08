Pages Navigation Menu

Ronaldo Stays Atop Forbes Richest Athletes List

Portugal and Real Madrid football star Cristiano Ronaldo just can’t stop winning! Following his Champions League triumph, Forbes revealed in its list of the World’s Highest-Paid Athletes Of 2017 that Ronaldo earned more than any athlete in the world between June 1st, 2016, and June 1st, 2017. The world footballer of the year earned $93million – $35million from endorsements and […]

