Ronaldo Stays Atop Forbes Richest Athletes List

Portugal and Real Madrid football star Cristiano Ronaldo just can’t stop winning! Following his Champions League triumph, Forbes revealed in its list of the World’s Highest-Paid Athletes Of 2017 that Ronaldo earned more than any athlete in the world between June 1st, 2016, and June 1st, 2017. The world footballer of the year earned $93million – $35million from endorsements and […]

The post Ronaldo Stays Atop Forbes Richest Athletes List appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

