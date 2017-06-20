Pages Navigation Menu

Ronaldo summoned for July 31 tax hearing

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, accused of evading 14.7 million euro ($16.5m) in tax, has been summoned to appear before a judge in Spain on July 31, judicial sources said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Portuguese star is facing four charges of fraud through offshore companies between 2011 and 2014.

Ronaldo has denied the charges.

