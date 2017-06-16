Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid

According to reports, the former Manchester United winger is angry about the treatment he’s getting from the Spanish tax authorities and has told Real he wants to call time on his stay at the Bernabeu.

The Portugal skipper is facing allegations from Madrid’s regional state prosecutor of four counts of tax fraud to the tune of £14.7m relating to image rights payments.

The four-time Ballon d’Or winner spoke briefly when quizzed on the subject by reporters following a training session with Portugal on Wednesday, saying he had a “clear conscience”.

The news was backed up hours later on the website of newspaper Marca, which is viewed as Madrid’s mouthpiece.

