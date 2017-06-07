Ronaldo world’s highest paid sportsperson – Vanguard
Vanguard
Ronaldo world's highest paid sportsperson
Vanguard
Real Madrid footballer Cristiano Ronaldo earns more than any other sportsperson, Forbes' annual list of the world's wealthiest athletes shows. Ronaldo. The influential business magazine's list has been led by either boxer Floyd Mayweather or golfer …
