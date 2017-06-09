Rookies excite Onazi – SuperSport
|
SuperSport
|
Rookies excite Onazi
SuperSport
Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi has been left impressed by the new entrants and youngsters in the country's senior national team. Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi and Tyrone Ebuehi are among the 'new generation' sending shivers of …
Nigeria: Onazi Makes Afcon, World Cup Vows
Nigeria, SA in 'grudge' clash for CAN qualifiers
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!