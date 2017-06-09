Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rookies excite Onazi – SuperSport

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SuperSport

Rookies excite Onazi
SuperSport
Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi has been left impressed by the new entrants and youngsters in the country's senior national team. Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi and Tyrone Ebuehi are among the 'new generation' sending shivers of …
Nigeria: Onazi Makes Afcon, World Cup VowsAllAfrica.com
Nigeria, SA in 'grudge' clash for CAN qualifiersGulf Today

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.