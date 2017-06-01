Rosa Collins hopes to revive athletics in Nigeria





Former national triple jumper, Rosa Collins has stated that athletes and indigenous coaches would be given a voice if elected the President of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) on June 13th.



She noted that being a former national athlete for the country, she knows where the shoe pinches for local athletes, hence the need to assist them to revamp athletics in the country.



She said: “These departments have lost some dignity owing to neglect and imposition of foreign coaches and imported athletes “



Collins in a media chat with athletics writers in Lagos on Wednesday maintained that if given the opportunity, Nigeria’s athletes and coaches will begin to produce and nurture talents as they used to do in the past.



“I would ensure that athletes earn a living through their talents that would impact on their families. Why should athletes and coaches be camped without allowances paid to them, these are the poor behaviour of the past that must

be stopped. “She was, however, grateful for the confidence reposed on her by the stakeholders who she said, asked her to contest for the AFN top job.



“I want to thank the stakeholders for giving me the chance to contest for AFN president and I promise not to let them down. “On how she would leverage on athletes goodwill to raise funds to actualize her dreams, Collins insisted that

funds are not the problem, but said, proper deployment of funds for the benefit of athletes is where the problem lies.

According to her, any fund not properly spent will amount to nothing.

The post Rosa Collins hopes to revive athletics in Nigeria appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

