Rotary begins search for Face of Humanity

The Rotary Club of Abuja Wuse II (The Mayors), District 9125 Nigeria has commenced a search for an exceptional personality that will represent the club as the Face of Humanity.

President of the club, Rotn. Prince Igho Sadjere, said the “Face of Humanity” personality, which currently enjoys local and international endorsements, would be a brand of the Club in the various projects to be executed.

The event for the unveiling of the ‘Face of Humanity’ personality, scheduled for Sunday, 27th August, 2017 at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja will also host the empowerment of 200 households to receive start-up grants, the Mayors’ Humanitarian Awards 2017, Fundraising, Investiture of 2017/2018 President and Board of Directors, Celebration of the Club’s 2nd Year Anniversary as well as Rotary Projects Exhibition spiced with Orchestra, Music and Comedy.

According to Sadjere, “The club is more determined to make a huge and lasting difference in our communities and the nation at large in line with the theme of the Rotary Year 2017-2018.

The post Rotary begins search for Face of Humanity appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

