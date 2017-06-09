Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rumours of coup: Count us out—Nigerian Air Force – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Rumours of coup: Count us out—Nigerian Air Force
Vanguard
ABUJA— AGAIN, the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has distanced itself from recent rumour of coup in the country. According to NAF, recent coup rumour in some quarters linking its personnel with some desperate political actors to seize power was the
NAF denies being part of coup plot, pledges loyalty to democracyGuardian (blog)
Air Force denies involvement in coup plotDaily Trust

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.