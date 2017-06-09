Rumours of coup: Count us out—Nigerian Air Force

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA— AGAIN, the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has distanced itself from recent rumour of coup in the country.

According to NAF, recent coup rumour in some quarters linking its personnel with some desperate political actors to seize power was the handiwork of mischief makers.

The Air Force asked those contemplating coup in the 21st century to realise that such act was not fashionable and would not have its way in Nigeria anymore just like the rest of other democratic nations of the world.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, who re-affirmed the position of his organisation, insisted that the Nigerian Air Force would not shirk in its constitutional mandate of assisting in the sustenance of the country’s democracy.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, said in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, that the Nigerian Air Force was not part of the purported coup, insisting that its allegiance was fully with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement read in part: “The NAF considers it most ridiculous that anyone in his/her right senses, especially in the 21st century, could still be fixated on the possibility of effecting a change in government in Nigeria in any way other than through the ballot box.

“It is imperative to state that the earlier stance of the NAF on the unfortunate coup rumours has not changed.

“The NAF is a highly professional and apolitical service that is focused on ensuring the territorial integrity of Nigeria as well as facilitating a safe and secure environment for Nigerians to prosper while conducting their legal businesses.”

