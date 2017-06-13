Runtown and Girlfriend Selena Welcome Son

Singer Runtown and his girlfriend Selena Leath have welcomed their son Zamar. Runtown announced the delivery on his Instagram page Tuesday evening. He shared a cute video Zamar and wrote: “May the good Lord place a shield of protection around you, keep you healthy and guard you as you grow into a man your mom […]

