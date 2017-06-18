Pages Navigation Menu

Russia berates Trump’s ‘Cold War’ policy on Cuba

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Russia’s foreign ministry on Sunday said it regretted US President Donald Trump’s policy reversal on Cuba, calling it reminiscent of the Cold War era. “The new line towards Cuba announced by US President Donald Trump takes us back to already half-forgotten rhetoric in the style of the Cold War,” the ministry said in a statement …

