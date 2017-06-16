Russia ‘may have killed’ ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi after bombing terror group’s leadership meeting – Mirror.co.uk
Russia 'may have killed' ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi after bombing terror group's leadership meeting
Russia's defence ministry says it targeted a meeting of IS leaders in Raqqa where they believe al-Baghdadi was in attendance. The ministry has started an investigation as to whether their air strike on Syria could have been responsible for the militant …
BREAKING NEWS: ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi may have been killed in a targeted airstrike of a meeting in Raqqa …
Russia investigates possible death of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an airstrike in Syria
Russia says it may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
