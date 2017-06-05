Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Russian Think Tank Says the Bitcoin Boom Is Real

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Bitcoin has a bright future; the cryptocurrency is predicted to cross new milestones with time, believes Aleksey Kudrin. The ex-finance minister of Russia and the present chairperson of Council of the Center for Strategic Research, a think-tank –Kudrin was reported mentioning the upcoming developments in cryptocurrency segment at the recently concluded St. Petersburg International Economic … Continue reading Russian Think Tank Says the Bitcoin Boom Is Real

The post Russian Think Tank Says the Bitcoin Boom Is Real appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.