Putin Offers Comey Political Asylum in Acerbic Remarks – U.S. News & World Report

Posted on Jun 15, 2017


U.S. News & World Report

Putin Offers Comey Political Asylum in Acerbic Remarks
U.S. News & World Report
In a sarcastic outburst, President Vladimir Putin has scoffed at former FBI director James Comey's disclosure of his conversations with President Donald Trump, saying that he can qualify for a political asylum in Russia for leaking state secrets. June
The Urban Protesters Defying PutinThe New Yorker
Putin jokingly offers Comey asylum during annual phone-in sessionThe Guardian
The Latest: Putin attacks opposition leadersWashington Post
SFGate –NPR –CNBC –Channel NewsAsia
all 344 news articles »

