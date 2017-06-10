Rwanda Day comes back to Belgium after seven years

This Saturday 10 June 2017, Rwandans from across Europe and different corners of the world gather in Ghent, Belgium to interact and discuss on Rwanda’s progress and solutions to challenges ahead.

President Paul Kagame will be the Guest of Honour and is scheduled to give a keynote address and participate in an interactive session with participants.

Commenting on the event, Rwanda’s Ambassador to Belgium, Olivier Nduhungirehe pointed out that the gathering serves as a time to reconnect with Rwanda’s history, learn about the Rwanda of today and be an integral part of defining the country’s future.

“As Rwandans gather in Belgium, from near and far, we recognise the progress made; but most importantly, we gather to renew our commitment and redouble our efforts to building a prosperous nation,” Ambassador Nduhungirehe said.

Rwanda’s success depends on Rwandans living at home and abroad working together and partnering with friends of Rwanda to achieve set goals. Through Rwanda Day, the Rwandan community abroad gets to understand its role in shaping the country’s future.

Rwanda Day Belgium is an opportunity for Rwandan businesspeople to showcase locally produced goods and service; therefore connecting the community abroad with the on going ‘Made in Rwanda’ campaign.

Young professionals and entrepreneurs from Rwanda and abroad will discuss the country’s development goals, business environment and opportunities available for those wanting to be part of a country on the move.

Rwanda Day Belgium comes a few days after Rwanda’s national carrier, Rwandair, has launched its maiden direct flight to Europe.

Past events held in San Francisco, Amsterdam, Dallas, Atlanta, Toronto, London, Boston, Paris, Chicago and Brussels have also attracted thousands of Rwandans who expressed their commitment to the country’s socio-economic transformation.

