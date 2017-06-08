Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 8, 2017


RwandaEye

Rwanda sees its 2017/18 budget up 7 pct
Nasdaq
KIGALI, June 8 (Reuters) – Rwanda plans to raise government spending by 7 percent in the 2017/18 fiscal year to 2.09 trillion francs ($2.58 billion), its finance minister said on Thursday. Claver Gatete told parliament that 17 percent of the budget
