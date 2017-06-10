Pages Navigation Menu

Rwandair Will Soon Fly to Belgium-Mushikiwabo – RwandaEye

Rwandair Will Soon Fly to Belgium-Mushikiwabo
Rwanda's national carrier Rwandair, will soon spread wings to Belgium – Europe's central flight route, Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo announced today. “RwandAir will soon fly to Belgium,” Rwanda Embassy in Sweden tweeted quoting Minister …
RwandAir Adds Belgium on Global RouteKT Press
Rwanda Day goes back to Belgium after seven yearsGuardian (blog)

