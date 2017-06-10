Rwandair Will Soon Fly to Belgium-Mushikiwabo – RwandaEye
|
RwandaEye
|
Rwandair Will Soon Fly to Belgium-Mushikiwabo
RwandaEye
Rwanda's national carrier Rwandair, will soon spread wings to Belgium – Europe's central flight route, Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo announced today. “RwandAir will soon fly to Belgium,” Rwanda Embassy in Sweden tweeted quoting Minister …
RwandAir Adds Belgium on Global Route
Rwanda Day goes back to Belgium after seven years
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!