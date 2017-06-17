Rwanda’s ruling party picks Kagame as August candidate – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Rwanda's ruling party picks Kagame as August candidate
Washington Post
KIGALI, Rwanda — Rwanda's ruling party on Saturday chose longtime President Paul Kagame as its candidate for the August election, where he is expected to face a handful of challengers who either represent small parties or are independent. Kagame, who …
Rwanda's Kagame elected as ruling party's presidential candidate
Rwanda: Kagame Urges Continued Citizen-Police Partnership
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!