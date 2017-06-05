S. African police investigating leaked emails on government contracts

South Africa’s elite police unit, the Hawks, has opened an inquiry into thousands of leaked emails involving alleged improper dealings in awarding government contracts, the unit’s spokesman said on Monday. “An inquiry has been opened … obviously, we will look at the authenticity of these emails, how were they leaked, but this is something that…

The post S. African police investigating leaked emails on government contracts appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

