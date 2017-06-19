Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

S.Africa’s low business confidence setback to growth recovery: Moody’s – Naija247news

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Naija247news

S.Africa's low business confidence setback to growth recovery: Moody's
Naija247news
A street money changer counts South African Rands in Harare, Zimbabwe, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo. JOHANNESBURG – The steep decline in South Africa's business confidence is a setback to economic growth recovery and will dampen …
Economic recovery hindered by poor business confidence: Moody'seNCA
The downgrade and retirement funds: what does it mean?African Independent
South Africa Faces Another Setback with Low Business Confidence IndexNews Tonight Africa
Financial Mail (registration)
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.