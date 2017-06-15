SA court orders Moroccan ship held over W Sahara – News24
SA court orders Moroccan ship held over W Sahara
Port Elizabeth – A South African court on Thursday ordered the further detention of a Moroccan vessel laden with phosphate mined from the disputed Western Sahara pending a trial to determine the owner of the cargo. The 34 000-ton vessel from Western …
