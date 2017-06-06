Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South Africa slumps into its first recession since 2009 – Business Insider

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Business Insider

South Africa slumps into its first recession since 2009
Business Insider
miners south africa Miners take a break in a waiting area deep underground at Sibanye Gold's Masimthembe shaft in Westonaria, South Africa, April 3, 2017. Mike Hutchings/Reuters. South Africa slumped into its first recession since 2009. The economy …
South Africa falls into second recession in a decadeBBC News
The squandered generation of Australia's economic growthThe Australian Financial Review
South Africa: SA's GDP Contracts to – 0.7 PercentAllAfrica.com
Economic Times –MarketWatch –Daily Maverick –Reuters Africa
all 55 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.