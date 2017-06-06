South Africa slumps into its first recession since 2009 – Business Insider
|
Business Insider
|
South Africa slumps into its first recession since 2009
Business Insider
miners south africa Miners take a break in a waiting area deep underground at Sibanye Gold's Masimthembe shaft in Westonaria, South Africa, April 3, 2017. Mike Hutchings/Reuters. South Africa slumped into its first recession since 2009. The economy …
South Africa falls into second recession in a decade
The squandered generation of Australia's economic growth
South Africa: SA's GDP Contracts to – 0.7 Percent
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!