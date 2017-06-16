Pages Navigation Menu

Sad! APC Board of Trustees Member Drowns in Abuja

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

57 years old member of the Board of Trustees for All Progressive Congress, Olisaemeka Akamukalem is dead following drowning in the flood in Abuja. Olisaemeka Akamukalem who hails from Delta state is said to have died after his car was swept off by a torrential rainfall. Olisaemeka was the Chairman of the Democratic Peoples Party […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

