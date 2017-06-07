Pages Navigation Menu

S/Africa falls into second recession in a decade

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

SOUTH Africa has fallen into recession for the first time in eight years after economic growth shrank by 0.7 per cent between January and March. The downturn, due to weak manufacturing and trade, follows a 0.3 per cent fall in GDP in the final quarter of last year. It is the first time that economic […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

