Sagay: Recalled judges can still be charged – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Sagay: Recalled judges can still be charged
The Nation Newspaper
However, Presiden-tial Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) chairman, Professor Itse Sagay (SAN), is of the view that the recall of the suspended judges does not foreclose their being charged, although he says he has no objection to their …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!