Saint B drops new single ‘Rodo’

BY SOFOWORA OLADAPO

In spite of the stiff competition for relevance in the music industry, some artistes are surviving the battle by churning out dope songs to stay in the game. One of such artistes is Bright Chineneye Johnson popularly known as ‘Saint B’. With the release of his latest single ‘Rodo’, the budding new music sensation has signed his readiness to be a a big play in no distant future.

Saint B started singing at a very tender age in Porthacourt, but started music officially in 2014. The talented light-skinned vocalist, churned out lots of tunes tearing down the city of Porthacourt, with performances at top shows alongside top acts in Porthacourt.

The Portharcourt born and bred crooner dropped the new single under his new record label imprint, Vision Entertainment,produced by Sound Sultan’s very own LXE, mixed and mastered by Brain Mix.

The new single is currently gaining massive airplay on radio and generating a viral wave on social media. Many of his teeming fans commended him for doing justice to the beat laced with his vocal prowess which sets him apart from his contemporaries.

