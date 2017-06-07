Salary deductions: Union not protecting our interest – teachers allege

The Benue chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), has accused the union’s National President, Mr Samuel Omaji, of “ignoring arbitrary deductions” from their salaries. Omaji, aside the national leadership position, has been the ASUSS Chairman in Benue for the past 10 years, The union members, in a protest letter signed by…

