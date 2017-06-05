Salefu Eager To Shoot Remo Stars Out Of Trouble

Remo Stars’ Oche Salefu has expressed hope that his team would beat the drop, after his side triumphed over Gombe United 2-0 at the Gateway Stadium, Abeokuta, in their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Week 22 encounter, on Sunday .

The team, one of three teams promoted to the elite league at the beginning of the season (besides ABS FC and Katsina United), needed a win to calm the nerves of their frustrated management.

Salefu, voted man-of-the-match, described the victory as “sweet”.

“This was a very sweet victory for us, because we had not won a match for some time now. I said before the game that I would score, and I am very happy that I did. My bigger joy is that we won in the end. Now, we have to maintain this spirit and keep winning our matches, whether at home or away. I don’t want my team to go on relegation,” Salefu told www.npfl.ng in a passionate voice.

True to his words, the wards of Fatai Osho had shown brisk business-like approach from the beginning of attrition on the turf of the Gateway International Stadium. And their macho bearing was given a huge boost on the 10th minute as star –man Oche Salefu slammed in a beauty of a goal from a free kick 22 yards away.

Before the goal, Gombe United’s Afolabi Abdulwaheed, Abdulrahaman Kelebe and Idris Bakare (who got their only goal in the defeat of Katsina United in Gombe the previous weekend) combined to cause some anxieties in the home team’s rear, but could not get any good sight on goal.

When on the quarter hour, Ekene Awazie met Salefu’s in-swinging corner kick with a powerful header that flew past goalkeeper Joseph Onwuga, the home faithful truly looked forward to a rewarding evening.

Onukogu Kanayochuqu Jubal,

Num quam conficimus perfectas, sed semper melius (never perfect, but always better)

The post Salefu Eager To Shoot Remo Stars Out Of Trouble appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

