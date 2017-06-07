Pages Navigation Menu

Salefu Eager to Shoot Remo Stars out of Troubled Slot

THISDAY Newspapers

Salefu Eager to Shoot Remo Stars out of Troubled Slot
THISDAY Newspapers
Remo Stars gave themselves a shot in the arm in this campaign with a well –deserved 2-0 defeat of Gombe United at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu. In the event, the Sky Blue Stars picked their first points in six matches, brought back …
