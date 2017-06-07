Samsung employee allegedly steals 8,500 phones to pay off gambling debt

A Samsung employee has given a brand-new meaning to the term gambling problem. He allegedly stole a whopping 8,474 smartphones from the company over the course of two years to help pay off his gambling debt.

