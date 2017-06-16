Samsung Rewards Galaxy S8 Customers With Free Accessories | Offer Ends June 30, 2017

Samsung Electronics West Africa has announced the commencement of a promotional offer on its recently launched Galaxy S Series, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+.

The company has promised to reward customers who purchase the devices between the 12th to 30th June, 2017 with free starter kit packs, which contain accessories such as back cover, screen protector, and power bank.

Head, Product Marketing, Information Technology and Mobile, Ms. Olajumoke Okikiolu said, “this unique promotion is a demonstration of the love we have for our consumers, and also to help them maximise their use of our devices for increased productivity.”

Samsung has creditably discharged its duties as a massive player in the smartphone space, thanks to its high-end smartphones like the Galaxy S series, recording a lot of exciting successes over the years.

From the aforementioned, our legacy is firmly ensconced in the firmament of mobile telephony via the exquisite and intimate user experiences it provides through every iteration.

“We are very confident in the performance of our smartphones, and as such, we are providing our customers with everything they need to enjoy their new device, by giving them free accessories to come with it, ” Okikiolu added.

To take part in the promotion, customers are required to purchase any of the devices from select Samsung stores nationwide. See full list of participating stores at www.galaxys8.ng

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies, redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, cameras, digital appliances, printers, medical equipment, network systems, and semiconductor and LED solutions.

Samsung is also leading in the Internet of Things space through, among others, Smart Home and Digital Health initiatives.

We employ 307,000 people across 84 countries with annual sales of about US $196 billion. To discover more, please visit our official website at www.samsung.com and our official blog at global.samsungtomorrow.com

