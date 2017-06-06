Samuel Mugarura: In love with teargas – Independent
|
Independent
|
Samuel Mugarura: In love with teargas
Independent
Samuel Mugarura, 24, a final year student of chemistry and botany attracted attention in 2016 when he unveiled teargas he says he made from a tiny store in his mother's house using common items like onions, red pepper, and mangoes. Clearly that is not …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!