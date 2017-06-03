SAN lauds NJC over recall of Ademola, other suspended Judges

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – Constitutional lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Sebastian Hon, has applauded decision of the National Judicial Council, NJC, to recall some of the Judges that were suspended from the bench over corruption allegations against them.

Hon, SAN, maintained that the NJC took the right decision since the Federal Government has failed to file any charge against the affected superior court Judges, eight months after they were arrested by the Department of State Service, DSS.

He said: “The decision of the NJC to lift the suspension of the Justices and Judges accused of corruption is a most welcome development.

“The NJC, even though is, under the Constitutional, not subject to any body’s direction or control, decided to tacitly support the anti-corruption drive of the government, by in the first place suspending those Judicial Officers – even when they were not arraigned and convicted.

“Since the Executive could not arraign them or secure conviction, the NJC just did the needful, as some of us urged them to do so.

“No country treats its citizens the way those Judicial Officers were treated; and the NJC just woke up to its constitutional and moral responsibility – by taking this bold step.

“Speaking for myself, I will say kudos to the NJC. I will also conclude by urging the security agencies not to see this as an attempt by the Judiciary to splash odious mud on their face, but as the discharge of a constitutional and moral obligation by the NJC”, he added.

The post SAN lauds NJC over recall of Ademola, other suspended Judges appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

