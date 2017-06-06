Sanchez Stars As Old Man In Golden Generation Promo Ahead Chile’s FIFA Confederations Cup Campaign

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Arsenal forward, Alexis Sanchez, on Tuesday took to his Instagram page, @alexis_officia, to share an advert in which he played the role of a new old man to promote Chile's participation at the 2017 FIFA Confederation Cup in Russia, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

In the advert, Sanchez target dons prosthetics to resemble an old man playing the role of a child's grandfather.

In the advert, Sanchez is asked by the child for help with a school project, and he proceeds to tell the kid about the time he and Chile's golden generation won the Confederations Cup.

Set in the distant future, Sanchez shows the child a video of himself scoring for Chile in their victorious 2015 Copa America campaign.

Dubbed over clips of Chile fans celebrating the Copa America success complete with dramatic music and commentary soundbites, the child asks where his grandfather was during this period of success.

Sanchez simply replies: "I was writing history."

The child in the advert is shown a video of Chile's victorious Copa America campaign in 2015.

The pair speak in a dimly-lit house during the advert which is set decades into the future.

Their advert is dubbed over with images of Chile's fictional future Confederations Cup win.

Sanchez scored a panenka-style winner from the spot to seal a penalty shootout victory over Argentina in the 2015 Copa America final.

The win saw them qualify for the Confederations Cup as South America's team – joining seven other countries from six different FIFA regions.

The Confederations Cup will take place in Russia between June 17 and July 2.

Chile have been drawn in a group with World Cup holders Germany, Asian Cup winners Australia and African Cup of Nations winners Cameroon.

