Santander Rescues Troubled Rival in Test of Europe’s New Rules – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Santander Rescues Troubled Rival in Test of Europe's New Rules
New York Times
A Banco Popular branch in Madrid. The European Central Bank said that it had determined on Tuesday that the lender was “failing or likely to fail.” Credit Juan Medina/Reuters. After the global financial crisis, Europe built a system designed to contain …
ECB triggers overnight Santander rescue of Spain's Banco Popular
Europe's Bank Undertaker Passes Its First Test
Europe markets close mixed; oil prices slip 3%; ECB, UK election in focus
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!