Sanusi commends S/Eagles, lauds passage of NFF bill – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Sanusi commends S/Eagles, lauds passage of NFF bill
Vanguard
Mohammed Sanusi, Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has lauded Super Eagles for beating Hawks of Togo 3-0 in an international friendly match. Sanusi told newsmen on Friday in Abuja that the victory was a motivation for the team …
Rumble in Eagles' camp over match bonus
Nigeria: NFF Explains Moses' Absence From Nigeria's Game Against Bafana
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!