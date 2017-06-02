Pages Navigation Menu

Sanusi commends S/Eagles, lauds passage of NFF bill

Vanguard

Sanusi commends S/Eagles, lauds passage of NFF bill
Vanguard
Mohammed Sanusi, Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has lauded Super Eagles for beating Hawks of Togo 3-0 in an international friendly match. Sanusi told newsmen on Friday in Abuja that the victory was a motivation for the team …
