Saraki: CCT judgment victory for democracy – Senators

Abuja – Deputy Leader of the Senate, Sen. Bala Ibn N’Allah, said victory of President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, at the Code of Conduct Tribunal(CCT) was victory for democracy.

He said Abuja it was obvious that the case against Saraki was only a distraction to governance.

The CCT on Wednesday ruled that Saraki had no case to answer in the 18-count charge against him over allegations of false declaration of assets.

“The case was diversionary and unhelpful to the government of the day and now, he has been vindicated.

“Those who erroneously believed that they can mislead the government into doing a wrong thing should know that they have not been helpful to the government,’’ he said.

Similarly, Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Olusola Adeyeye, said that the judgement indicated that the judiciary was independent.

According to him, what this portends for democracy is that there is rule of law and that the judiciary is independent.

“It shows that the judiciary does not act based on what the executive wants or based on what the legislature wants.

“Everybody goes to court to make a case. If you make your case, you win; if you don’t, you lose.

“In this case the Federal Government failed to make its case and it has lost.

“The case went to court. If he had been found guilty, the moral burden will be on him to go to the Court of Appeal or to resign from the office, but now he has won and the case is closed,’’ Adeyeye said.

The lawmaker said that with the judgement, Saraki would settle fully to legislative activities, observing that the case exerted much pressure on him.

Sen. Bukar Ibrahim (APC-Yobe) congratulated th senate president for the victory, and said that it was success for the justice system in the country.

“It’s my pleasure as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and an admirer of the President of the Senate to congratulate him over his success in the CCT case.

“It is success for justice and rule. It is not about Saraki, but it is about justice for rule of law.

“Judgment has now been passed for future cases,’’ he said.

The post Saraki: CCT judgment victory for democracy – Senators appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

