Saraki: Ozekhome hails CCT, mocks EFCC, Sagay

Human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) has lauded the acquittal of Senate President Bukola Saraki by the Code of Conduct Tribunal. Ozekhome also mocked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission which was the key witness against Saraki. DAILY POST report that the CCT discharged and acquitted Saraki on Wednesday, saying that he has no […]

Saraki: Ozekhome hails CCT, mocks EFCC, Sagay

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

