Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Saraki receives delegation from Friesland Campina, decries billions of dollars spent on milk importation – WorldStage

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments


WorldStage

Saraki receives delegation from Friesland Campina, decries billions of dollars spent on milk importation
WorldStage
WorldStage newsonline– The President of the Senate Bukola Saraki, has decried the failure of dairy companies in the country to produce milk locally for their operations, warning that the situation where they resort to importation is no longer acceptable.

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.