Saraki receives delegation from Friesland Campina, decries billions of dollars spent on milk importation – WorldStage
|
WorldStage
|
Saraki receives delegation from Friesland Campina, decries billions of dollars spent on milk importation
WorldStage
WorldStage newsonline– The President of the Senate Bukola Saraki, has decried the failure of dairy companies in the country to produce milk locally for their operations, warning that the situation where they resort to importation is no longer acceptable.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!