Saraki: Senators react to victory at CCT

Deputy Leader of the Senate, Sen. Bala Ibn N’Allah, said victory of President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, at the Code of Conduct Tribunal(CCT) was victory for democracy. He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja it was obvious that the case against Saraki was only a distraction to governance. The CCT […]

Saraki: Senators react to victory at CCT

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

