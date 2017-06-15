Pages Navigation Menu

Saraki’s Acquittal: SERAP Asks FG To Establish UN-Backed Anti-Corruption Commission – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Saraki's Acquittal: SERAP Asks FG To Establish UN-Backed Anti-Corruption Commission
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has criticised the decision of the Code of Conduct Tribunal to dismiss charges against Senate President Bukola Saraki and called for the involvement of the United Nations in Nigeria's …
Saraki's acquittal: SERAP seeks UN-backed Commission against Impunity in NigeriaPremium Times
SERAP wants UN-Backed Anti-Corruption Commission in NigeriaTV360
SARAKI: Nigeria's criminal justice system flawed, needs UN help –SERAPRipples Nigeria
TVC News –SaharaReporters.com
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

