Saraki’s acquittal: Why Attorney-General must resign – Daily Trust

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Africa


Saraki's acquittal: Why Attorney-General must resign
The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has call for the removal of the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami a senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) over Wednesday's acquittal of Senate …
