Saraki’s victory at CCT: Senator’s acquittal, sweet victory for democracy -Ekweremadu

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has described as “victory for democracy,” the discharge and acquittal of the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, by the Code of Conduct Tribunal. Reacting to the Tribunal’s verdict on Wednesday, Ekweremadu said it did not come to him as a surprise given that, like the trumped […]

