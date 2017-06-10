Pages Navigation Menu

Saudi Arabia Bans Barcelona Shirts with Qatar Airways Logo

Saudi Arabia has banned the wearing of any Barcelona shirt with a Qatar Airways logo due to their continued ties with the company. A fine of up to £120,000 and a 15-year prison sentence has also been imposed on anyone found guilty according to Sky Italy. The ban comes amid a diplomatic row as Saudi Arabia blacklisted entities and […]

