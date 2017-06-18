Pages Navigation Menu

Saudi Arabia bans imports of Egyptian strawberries

Jun 18, 2017

Saudi Arabia is banning imports of Egyptian strawberries due to pesticide residues, said Abdel Hamid al-Demerdash, the head of Egypt’s Agriculture Export Council, the latest such ban to hit Egypt as it struggles to revive its economy. The temporary ban comes into effect on July 11, Demerdash told Reuters on Sunday, adding that the memo […]

