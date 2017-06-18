Saudi Arabia bans imports of Egyptian strawberries

Saudi Arabia is banning imports of Egyptian strawberries due to pesticide residues, said Abdel Hamid al-Demerdash, the head of Egypt’s Agriculture Export Council, the latest such ban to hit Egypt as it struggles to revive its economy. The temporary ban comes into effect on July 11, Demerdash told Reuters on Sunday, adding that the memo […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

