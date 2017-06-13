Saudi Arabia : Govt insists there’s no blockade on Qatar as Gulf crisis simmers – Pulse Nigeria
|
Reuters
|
Saudi Arabia : Govt insists there's no blockade on Qatar as Gulf crisis simmers
Pulse Nigeria
Saudi Arabia insisted on Tuesday that its neighbour Qatar was not under blockade as a Gulf diplomatic dispute escalated amid increasing international concern over its effects on ordinary people. Published: 34 minutes ago , Refreshed: 30 minutes ago …
