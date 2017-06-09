Pages Navigation Menu

Saudi Arabia National Team Declines to Honour Minute’s Silence for London Attack

The Australian Football Federation (FFA) said Saudi Arabia declined to participate in a minute’s silence to honour the victims of last weekend’s London attack before their World Cup qualifier on Thursday. The 11 Australia players on the pitch lined up at the centre circle with arms on their teammates’ shoulders when the stadium announcer called for […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

