Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Saudi billionaire arms dealer Khashoggi dies in London

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi, a billionaire businessman known for his lavish lifestyle, has died in London at the age of 82, his family said on Tuesday.

“It is with deep sadness that the Khashoggi family must announce that our beloved father Adnan Khashoggi, aged 82, died peacefully today in London while being treated for Parkinson’s Disease,” they said in a statement.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post Saudi billionaire arms dealer Khashoggi dies in London appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.