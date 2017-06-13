Say a Big #ThankYouDad with Access Bank! Share a Photo of you & your Dad and Stand a Chance for him to be Appreciated on Billboard

Let’s play pretend. Live like a celebrity child for a day by turning your dad into a celebrity on father’s day. How? You can have your picture and his put up for the whole of Lagos and Abuja to see on the LED billboards and guess what? It’s for free! Now ain’t that something. For […]

The post Say a Big #ThankYouDad with Access Bank! Share a Photo of you & your Dad and Stand a Chance for him to be Appreciated on Billboard appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

