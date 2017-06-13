Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Say a Big #ThankYouDad with Access Bank! Share a Photo of you & your Dad and Stand a Chance for him to be Appreciated on Billboard

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Let’s play pretend. Live like a celebrity child for a day by turning your dad into a celebrity on father’s day. How? You can have your picture and his put up for the whole of Lagos and Abuja to see on the LED billboards and guess what? It’s for free! Now ain’t that something. For […]

The post Say a Big #ThankYouDad with Access Bank! Share a Photo of you & your Dad and Stand a Chance for him to be Appreciated on Billboard appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.