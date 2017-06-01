Say Goodbye to Sleepless Nights! 10 Essential Oils That Help You Sleep Soundly.

I can vividly recall all those sleepless nights where I was unable to sleep due to pressure from the work, family and a general deterioration in health. Sleep is an important part of our health mechanism but most of us find it extremely difficult to sleep due to stress and pressures of the life.

Long commute times, eating and drinking late in the night, consuming caffeine, failing to deliver on time and thinking about our next meeting are all the factors most of us face every day.

The result of this stress is lack of sleep or quality sleep.

Not being able to fall asleep leads to increased stress levels and bad moods. Taking medication for sleep comes with its own share of side effects.

So, if you’re looking for a healthy way of promoting sleep you should opt for essential oils.

When all else methods fail to help you have a good sleep, try essential oils.

My own personal experience with lack of sleep pushed me to research and find new ways of hacking the sleep. I read almost every good quality book on how to hack the sleep and get sufficient and refreshing sleep during the night.

I tried from meditation, hypnosis, using special sleep curtains to darkening rooms to pitch black. Though almost every method worked but what I found more refreshing and relaxing was the use of oils for sleep.

So if you do not want to use any medication, listen to hours of sleep music, here are some tips for you to use some essential oils for having a good quality sleep:

Let’s get your bedroom ready for a good quality sleep!

Before using any oil, it is important to find a best oil essential oil diffuser.

Setting up the environment through a good quality essential oil diffuser is important because it can detox the room environment and add more aroma and fragrance to the overall ambiance of your room.

Apart from having installed an oil diffuser, you must also make sure your room is darkened sufficiently. Shut off all lights and put your mobile phone on airplane mode as radiations from the cellphone signals can interfere with the sleep.

Lavender Essential Oil

Lavender is known to help release tension from the body and relax muscles. Studies from the University of Southampton (UK) revealed that people who used lavender slept 20% better than the study’s placebo group.

Valerian Essential Oil

While the smell of Valerian isn’t the most appealing, this essential oil does wonders to help you relax and give rise to a sense of peace. You can try to mask the smell by trying out different blends.

Neroli Essential Oil

Neroli or orange blossom is another great essential oil for you to use. You’ll also find it as a component in various perfumes. It’s used to treat people experiencing hypertension.

Vetiver Essential Oil

If you’re into earthy smells, then vetiver is for you. It can effectively treat sleep problems that occur due to hormonal stress.

Clary Sage Essential Oil

Another essential oil with a comforting scent, the nutty aroma of clary sage is another stress reliever that promotes healthy sleep.

Roman Chamomile Essential Oil

Chamomile has a lot of variety out there so make sure you get the roman one. It has been used to make a relaxing cup tea as well as to promote sleep.

Patchouli Essential Oil

The fragrant smell of patchouli essential oil makes it one of the best options to choose when searching for a sleep-promoting agent.

Cedarwood Essential Oil

Cedarwood essential oil is perfect for people who find relaxation in the earthy fresh smell of cedarwood.

Sandalwood Essential Oil

While finding high quality sandalwood essential oil might be tough, it can help treat insomnia.

Marjoram Essential Oil

This essential oil can prevent you from tossing and turning while in bed and help relax your body for better sleep.

Pick your favorite fragrance and use the essential oils in your way

Essential oils can be used with a diffuser. Make sure to diffuse oils at least thirty or sixty minutes before going to bed.

However, if you don’t happen to have a diffuser, you should take a drop or two in your palm, give your hands a quick rub, and then use your hands to rub your neck, shoulders, feet (make sure to rub under them), and even your stomach.

You can also mix in a bit of coconut oil to act as a carrier to help the essential oil spread.

Another way for you to use essential oils is by mixing a few drops (3-6) of the oil with baking soda or Epsom salt in a bathtub filled with hot water.

Soak in it for at least half an hour before going to sleep.

One thing you must ensure that there is no pimple inside nose as it will block your ability to smell the fragrance of the oil. Get it removed before trying any of the above mentioned oils.

Feel free to test the essential oils that work best for you and turn your life for the better due to good sleep.

The post Say Goodbye to Sleepless Nights! 10 Essential Oils That Help You Sleep Soundly. appeared first on Lifehack.

This post was syndicated from Lifehack. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

